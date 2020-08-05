Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna and Jeff Richardson, senior district manager for Waste Management of New York, announced the return of Saturday hours for residential drop-off at High Acres Landfill, 425 Perinton Parkway.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hours of operation were reduced to 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Those hours have expanded to include Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Each year, more than 3 million pounds of waste is properly recycled and disposed of through the residential drop-off program. Other community benefits include a guaranteed royalty-per-ton annual cash payment saving taxpayer money, free yard waste disposal and free curbside recycling for all residents in the town of Perinton.

“The town of Perinton is pleased that our partnership with Waste Management offers residents a convenient and discounted drop-off for their trash and recycling,” Hanna said. “We know these services are important to residents and it has been a priority to restore weekend hours, especially for essential personnel working throughout the week. Thank you to Waste Management for making a difference in the communities they serve.”

High Acres Landfill is closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays for lunch.

“High Acres has been part of the Perinton community for nearly 50 years,” Richardson said. “In partnership with the town’s leadership, we are pleased to once again offer this valuable benefit to the residents of Perinton. High Acres is proud to remain committed to serving our communities through such turbulent times.”

Residents can drop off up to seven kitchen bags of household waste for $6. To receive special pricing, residents must obtain a disposal permit at the Perinton Town Clerk’s Office. There is no charge for the permit.