The same goes for Thursday, with comfortable temperatures and lots of sun

Cooler and drier air moves into the Finger Lakes region on Wednesday and some beautiful weather will develop later this week into the weekend. The high today is expected to reach 76 degrees.

For Thursday, look for continued nice weather, with temperatures in the mid-70s and lots of sun.

The hotter weather has not left the region just yet. Be ready for a warming trend looking ahead to next week.