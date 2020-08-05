The 20th annual Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition benefited the children and families of Camp Good Days and Special Times affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia.

This year’s competition attracted over 2,000 entries from 12 countries, 34 states and four provinces. Entries were evaluated by sommeliers, winemakers, wine writers and spirits experts in a blind panel, with only the varietal or blend identified. Judges awarded bronze, silver and gold medals, as well as double gold for unanimous decisions.

The competition was rescheduled for the summer this year due to COVID-19. The following wine auction, usually held in November, will be online.

For safety reasons, the event was re-engineered to enable 15 judges in five panels of three, supported by 30 volunteers and staff. All had to live within a region of low infection and needed to drive to avoid commercial flying. All wore masks when not able to socially distance, and submitted to temperature and wellness checks before entering the facilities.

The wine portion of the competition was held at the Camp Good Days recreational facility on Keuka Lake. The spirits portion was held at the headquarters office in Mendon.

Locally, medals went to Sparkling Pointe in Southold for best sparkling; Idol Ridge Winery in Lodi for best riesling; ROC House Brands for best vodka, best whiskey and best rum; and Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport for best flavored whiskey.

Visit fliwc-cgd.com for a list of winners and auction information.