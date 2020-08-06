Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Amelia Willard and James Woods, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jamie Wolmering, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with a civil engineering degree from Ohio State University. He was named to the fall 2018, spring 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020 dean’s lists. Wolmering earned 2018-19 and 2019-20 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition for maintaining a minimum 3.7 GPA, along with Academic Big 10 as a member of the men’s volleyball team.

Pittsford

Troy Bauma, Shalei Kumar and Samantha Ludden, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 from Boston University. Bauma majored in mechanical engineering, Kumar studied computer science and Ludden received a degree in communication.

Connor Fitzsimmons, of Pittsford, earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Fitzsimmons studies in the physician assistant program.

Kirsten Fleming, Aaron Michael, Eva Ragonese, Anna Shaughnessy and Annika Temp, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Boston University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA or be in the top 30% of their class.

Will Hanson, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business (supply chain and operations management) from Miami University in Ohio.

Patrick O’Brien, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. O’Brien majors in the DPT program.

Anna Vasaturo, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Rochester

Josh Fenster, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Isabella Gomez, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Zoe Hammonds, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Champlain College in Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Katelyn Boncaro, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.