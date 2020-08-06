Combustibility and potential liability concerns drive decision

The state Department of Education requires that every school reopening plan to ban hand sanitizer on buses.

Hand sanitizer is not allowed on buses "due to its combustible composition and potential liability to the carrier or district," according to guidance from the state’s school reopening task force.

If parents would like their child to have a bottle of sanitizer in class, they can ask to bring it to the school directly along with their school supplies and other medicine.