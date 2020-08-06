The Landmark Society’s Young Urban Preservations partnered with Rochester Brainery to offer online classes and walking tours throughout the month.

The “Architecture in the Wild” tours will explore the architectural history of the South Wedge on Aug. 12, followed by the Neighborhood of the Arts and East Avenue on Aug. 19. Both tours run from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

YUPs members Christopher Brandt and Caitlin Meives will present “Crash Course in American Architectural History” to cover architectural trends of the 19th century on Aug. 18 and 20th century on Aug. 25. Both sessions run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Registration is required for all events. Visit rochesterbrainery.com/collections/history for information.