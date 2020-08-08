During summer and to limit the impact of climate change, farmers focus on beating the heat for their herds

For Kerry Adams, dairy farming is a family business.

As general partner of Black Brook Farm in Manchester, Adams has always loved working with animals, and is an old hand at farming.

“I grew up on this farm. It’s been ingrained in me all my life,” she said in a phone interview.

“Every day is something different. While we have routines because you’re working with a living thing, there’s always something going on.”

Right now, one of her primary challenges is keeping her cows cool during the hot summer months, a necessity for more than one reason.

“I mean, you want to keep a cow happy,” Adams said. “People want to be happy, cows want to be happy. We wait on our cows hand and foot. We give them a place to lie down in comfort. We try to keep stress to a minimum.”

With 400 cows at Black Brook Farms, Adams has used several different strategies to keep their temperatures down. One is to keep them hydrated, often giving the herd 7,000 gallons of water a day during heat waves, up from the 5,000 gallons during a usual day. Fans also play a big part in keeping them cool, with 72-inch fans in the barn constantly circulating the air. Finally, ensuring the cows have access to shade and enough room to lie down are the two remaining keys to keeping them comfortable.

Got milk? Not when it's too hot

To those unfamiliar with cows, the levels a dairy farmer will go to keep the animal cool and comfortable don’t make much sense. But according to Libby Eiholzer, the reason for doing so is based in sound science.

“The reason why it is so important to help cows dissipate heat when it’s hot out is that cows’ bodies basically can’t keep their temperature stable when the temperature heat index is above 68,” said Eiholzer, who is a bilingual dairy specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest New York Dairy Livestock and Field Crop Team.

“When that happens, it can definitely have some negative effects on their productivity and health, just like humans. When it’s really hot and humid out, we don’t really want to eat, we don’t really want to do much and cows are the same.

“They’re just hot and uncomfortable.”

And when cows are uncomfortable, decreased milk production can be a result, Eiholzer added.

“It will definitely lead to less production of milk. They’re going to eat less, and they’ll also spend less time lying down,” she said. “That might not sound that important, but when cows are hot they end up standing up more, they eat less, so both of those things lead to less production of milk.”

Other health issues can arise. Cows that don’t feel comfortable lying down because of the heat can often put excess weight on their hooves, stressing them. And their digestive tract might also suffer if they don’t eat enough, according to Eiholzer.

Adams also emphasized how, with milk consisting of 87% water, cows need to stay cool, so whatever they drink can go to milk production in addition to helping them beat the heat.

Impact from climate change

With farms using several techniques to help keep their cattle cool, climatologist Jessica Spaccio of the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Department at Cornell University sees a need to keep these strategies in place long-term.

Spaccio cites data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which indicates 2020 will be the fifth warmest year for the Northeast — and that has had an impact on crops. With most of the weather being fairly dry, the soil has dried out, leading to “drought conditions, which has had an impact on agriculture in the state,” Spaccio said.

“I know there’s been some decreased hay yields and shorter corn and lower soybean yields so things like that have been affected in the state as a whole because of dry conditions this summer,” Spaccio said.

The increase in temperatures affects cows too, especially at night.

After analyzing long-term trends in temperature data, Spaccio found that a “larger increase is with the nighttime temperatures,” which can lead to problems for cows.

“They need that time to cool down,” Spaccio said. “So if those nighttime temperatures are staying warm, then they’re not getting that cooling that they need.”

Warmer weather over a longer period of time means milder winters, which offers a separate host of problems, according to Spaccio, in addition to some benefits.

“As we’re warming, we’re seeing the growing season lengthen, so that’s one positive thing out of all this. Having a longer growing season means different types of crops could grow here so that’s a positive,” Spaccio said. “But also with the milder temperatures there’s also more pests surviving over the winter.”

That leads to an increase in weeds and other pests, which are problems for growers.

And having warmer temperatures could also mean different insects survive over the winter instead of dying off as they ordinarily would, Spaccio added.

”Sometimes you know we get a really cold winter that will kill off a population, but if more of that population survives throughout the winter, then there’s more around,” she said.

Meaning, more invasive species could be moving up north and an increase in viruses and other diseases that could affect livestock come with them.

Animal feed as a solution

While many farms have a tried-and-true strategy for keeping cows comfortable, Assistant Professor Joseph McFadden has been looking at a different solution. After winning a $1.5 million grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and assorted industry sponsors in April, McFadden has been spending time researching why cows generate less milk as a result of what’s known as heat stress.

“What we’re trying to better identify is what causes that drop in milk production,” said McFadden, of Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, noting how when cows eat less, their milk production is lessened.

“This happens in humans too. You’re out there running around on a hot summer day, you’re certainly not going to want to have dinner. And the same thing happens with cows. They just don’t eat as much, and that’s essentially a strategy they use,” to stay cool, he said, since eating can generate heat.

“So we’re trying to reduce that heat production. So it’s generally considered that the drop in intake explains about half of the drop in milk production. So we’re trying to figure out in terms of, what’s the other 50%? And the current thought is that the gut, the health of the gut, becomes compromised.”

Finding ways to improve the health of the cow’s entire gastrointestinal tract — or gut — can improve digestion, improve absorption of nutrients and just overall improve the resilience of the cow when they’re exposed to extreme heat, McFadden said.

McFadden hopes as more findings and discoveries become available in the course of his research, farmers will be able to change what they feed their livestock, giving them feed that is high in fish oils or citric acids that can help them manage warmer temperatures.

“We’re aware that even though you apply those technologies, long term, we’re slightly concerned because those technologies use natural resources like water and carbon fuels,” McFadden said. “So we’re trying to figure out ways to minimize the use of that by focusing on the diet, because if we can increase resilience through the diet, then we need less of the sprinklers and the fans to cool the cows.”

For now, however, it’s clear to Eiholzer that more farmers are adopting current technologies to address the temperature increases.

“A number of years ago, farmers may not have been convinced it was worth the money,” Eiholzer said. “But now they are spending. Everyone’s pretty much convinced it was worth the money.

“It’s definitely a no-brainer to do it,” Eiholzer said. “It’s a good economic decision as well as a good animal health decision.”