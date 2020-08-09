Learn the latest findings about lake foam on Canandaigua Lake — and who won the 2020 Photo Contest — at the annual meeting via Zoom.

Learn the latest findings about lake foam on Canandaigua Lake — and who won the 2020 Photo Contest. That and more more will be part of the virtual Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association annual membership meeting. Everyone is invited to join via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.

In addition to photo contest winners, the CLWA will present other awards and recognitions.

The meeting will include election of officers. Presenting initial findings of the 2019 Canandaigua Lake Foam Research project will be Dr. Richard Smith and Dr. Stella Woodard of Global Aquatic Research

To join the meeting, Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88414246732

Or call in: +1 646 876 9923; Meeting ID: 884 1424 6732