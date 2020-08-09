Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's List

Lauren Harman, of Bloomfield; Caitlin Jarosinski, of Canandaigua; Hunter DeJonge and Michael Deckert, of Clifton Springs; Aidan Benway, Marc Bolger, Joshua Bridge, Carolyn Camp and Joshua Dewispelaere, of Farmington; Sara Sheppard, of Geneva; Jeremy Gambell, of Hemlock; Lydia Barber, of Ionia; Nicholas Green and Madison Miller, of Naples; Collyn Algier, of Port Gibson; Mollie Biehl, of Shortsville; Jenna Perrin, of Stanley; and Sara Centola and Laura Ferris, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Morgan Knapp, of Bloomfield; Devin Andrews, Jaclyn Bell, Danielle Green, Mia Pollino and Elizabeth Page, of Canandaigua; Cayla Clement, of Farmington; Donnaly Consalvi-Holzapfel and Mia Petronio, of Geneva; Patrick Dela Cruz, Kayla Gateson, Jennifer Powell and Samuel Salupo, of Macedon; Lindsay Noto, of Palmyra; and Rachel Olin, Natalie Petroske, Victoria Reid and Andrew Sheffer, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Austin Kuter, of Farmington, and Ryan Baronsky, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Ethan McCowan Perez and Logan McCowan Perez, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Texas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Jarrett McWilliams and Sarah Roberts, of Canandaigua; Matthew Mattoon, of Clifton Springs; and Brittany Trank, of Hall, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must enroll for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gabriella Melendez, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

John Arp, of Farmington, and Kellie Newton, of Palmyra, graduated in spring 2020 from Western Governors University. Arp received a Bachelor of Science in business-information technology management. Newton earned a Bachelor of Science in business management.

Mia Pollino, of Canandaigua; Cayla Clement, of Farmington; Kayla Gateson and Jennifer Powell, of Macedon; and Rachel Olin, of Victor, graduated in spring 2020 from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Gateson, Olin and Pollino majored in biology. Clement studied marketing and Powell majored in nursing.

Sarah Roberts, of Canandaigua, graduated in June 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in event management from SUNY Delhi.