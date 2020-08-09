Wayne County Sheriffs report the arrest of a Lima man following an investigation into a domestic disturbance.

According to the report, Edward A. Welsh, 23, was allegedly in violation of a refrain from order of protection when he got into a fight with a woman and subsequently threw her phone on the ground cracking the screen. The man is also alleged to have thrown the victim on the ground and placed his hands around her neck, impeding her ability to breathe.

All the events “allegedly occurred while in the presence of an 8-year-old child,” according to the report.

Welsh turned himself in at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second-degree harassment. The victim requested a stay away order of protection to be issued.

Welsh was transported to the Wayne County Jail to be arraigned on Aug. 9 and is to appear before the Town of Palmyra Court on August 18 to answer the charges.