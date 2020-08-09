Police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Upper Falls Boulevard Saturday night.

Police investigating shooting near Upper Falls Boulevard

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Upper Falls Boulevard Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call around 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence that gunshots were fired. A short time later, a 23-year-old man of Rochester arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle with at least once gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911