The TV personality and and her husband and dog are reportedly safe

Television personality Rachael Ray's home was damaged by a raging fire Sunday night, causing extensive harm to the southern Adirondack house where she had filmed her show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for Ray released a statement late Sunday confirming the celebrity chef and talk-show host was safe, as were her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella, according to PEOPLE.

"The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent," the statement read.

A dispatcher for the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed emergency personnel had responded to a fire on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne, a small town near where Ray had grown up.

Authorities first responded to the blaze Sunday evening. Public records show Ray purchased property on the road in 2013.

Photos from the scene showed flames fully engulfing the home, shooting through the roof and lighting up the night sky.

Ray was born in nearby Glens Falls and was known to spend recent summers in Lake Luzerne, which is at the southern base of the Adirondack Park.

The home is located about an hour north of Albany.

In April, Ray began filming episodes of the “Rachael Ray Show” in the kitchen of the home as many shows switched to remote filming because of the pandemic.

"There ain't a lot of hair and make-up going on here, so it's a different kind of intimacy that I think we've established with our viewers and honestly it feels good," Ray told WNYT-TV in Albany on May 1.