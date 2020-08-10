The village of Fairport Local Development Corp. recently announced the Local Investments for Fairport’s Transformation Grant to help area businesses as they adapt to operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will provide reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses related to keeping staff and customers safe as businesses reopen or continue to operate during this pandemic.

FLDC committed $50,000 to the LIFT Grant program. Grants up to a maximum of $3,000 will provide reimbursement for costs incurred since March 15, 2020, for the purchase of COVID-related supplies, services and renovations to enable businesses to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The village of Fairport Local Development Corp. commits its resources, expertise and energies to creating a local economy that is healthy and vibrant,” said Kevin Clark, FLDC board chair. “During this time especially, our efforts are focused helping our retail and commercial businesses to adapt to new challenges. The LIFT Grant program underscores our commitment to ensuring the village of Fairport’s position as a premier community offering a diverse and vibrant business district for residents and visitors alike.”

Visit fairportoced.org for information.