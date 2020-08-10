Three-quarters of a century ago — early August 1945 — a World War I artillery captain in France and once-Missouri machine protégé made a decision that ended World War II — indeed, changed the world. To us, the decision seems inevitable. It was not.

A year earlier Harry Truman had become Franklin Roosevelt’s third vice president because incumbent Henry Wallace was too liberal for the 1944 electorate. Missouri’s junior senator was a man of whom most knew nothing. Even after picking his new Veep, FDR barely knew him, meeting Truman alone only twice after the latter took office.

By 1945, re-elected, FDR began a nonpareil fourth term: just 63, to millions still the Indispensable Man. On April 12, the White House switchboard found Truman at the U.S. Senate and ordered him back. “Harry, the president is dead,” Mrs. Roosevelt told him. Truman asked if there was anything he could do for her? “Is there anything we can do for YOU?” she said. “For you are the one in trouble now.”

Truman took the oath of office, kissed the Bible, and felt, he later said, “like the weight of the world had fallen on me.” He barely had time to take his first “constitutional” as president — the morning walk where reporters, slack-jawed, trailed behind — when another, even larger, crisis dawned

Incredibly, FDR had kept Truman in the dark about the wartime Manhattan Project. Only as commander-in-chief did Harry learn of the vast research and tests siring the possibility of an atomic bomb. “He was shocked,” Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss writes in a new book, “Countdown 1945,” “that a project of this size and expense, with plants across the nation, had remained a secret.”

Become Truman, for a moment: More than 130,000 people — scientists, engineers, and others — had known of a wonder weapon that he as president hadn’t. Truman also worried that his preternaturally mistrustful ally, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, would be paranoid about the secret. Above all, he feared “about the long-term consequences for the planet,” writes Wallace. In 1949, the Soviet Union acquired the A-bomb. Nine nations now possess it.

General Leslie Groves, the military commander of the Manhattan Project, wrote in his 1945 presidential briefing: “Atomic energy, if controlled by the major peace-loving nations, should ensure the peace of the world for decades to come. If misused, it can lead our civilization to annihilation.” Truman’s conundrum was to consider if dropping the bomb on Japan THEN might cost untold civilian casualties but save Japanese as well as American lives LATER by avoiding an invasion.

Former Los Alamos National Laboratory executive John Hopkins notes that between 129,000 and 226,000 Japanese deaths were attributed to the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9, respectively. That year a U.S. government report said invading Japan’s mainland would cost 5 to 10 million civilian lives. The Nov. 1 landing would have involved almost FIVE times the 156,000 Allied troops at Normandy on D-Day who suffered 4,400 fatalities v. 50,000 Germany troops.

Statistics prophesy far worse. At war’s end, the U.S. military demobilized 784,000 Japanese at the invasion’s site: the southernmost island, Kyushu, where a 575,000 home-defense force also lay in wait. Add 10,000 kamikaze planes to bombard Allied landing ships, 5 million soldiers and sailors Japan could procure throughout Asia, and civilians to be mobilized — and an invasion might have been a slaughter.

Based on Japanese ferocity elsewhere, the war would have lasted until at least 1947, writes Hopkins — “adding 400,000 to 800,000 fatalities.” For perspective, all of World War II begot 407,000 U.S. deaths. In addition, an October 1945 typhoon would have wrecked the U.S. staging area in Okinawa, delaying invasion by six months. Said Hopkins: “The atomic bombings are regarded with horror and regret. But not using the atomic bomb would have been far worse.”

As president, Truman hoped for neither — rather, that Japan, having brooked the collapse of its war machine, would abandon false hope. “A quarter of a million of the flower of our young manhood were worth a couple of Japanese cities,” he later said. Unless Japan surrendered when beaten, he would not allow a mainland invasion — three-quarters of a million Allied troops in Operation Downfall — to cause as many as a third to be maimed or die.

The “chilling cost of failing to use” the bomb,” Wallace and Weiss write, outweighed Truman’s wish to avoid it. Demanding Japanese-run disarmament, occupation, and war-crime tribunals — as if they, not America, had won — Emperor Hirohito’s Supreme Council chose ruin from the sky. Ignored, Truman ordered a B-29 — the Enola Gay, then Bockscar — to drop a first, then second, atomic bomb. On Sept. 2, Japan’s surrender ended the war. Having seen its terrifying effect, no possessor of the bomb has used it since.

In that sense, a nuclear age has become a safer age. Truman would like that. He was plain, plain-spoken, our last non-college president, yet likely the widest-read. “Read your history,” he told any student tour of the Truman Library into his 80s. History taught him that aggression, unchecked, fuels further aggression. His reading served him, and us, well.

“There are a great many people — I suppose a million in this country — who could have done the job better than I did. But I had the job, and I had to do it,” he said on leaving the presidency.

The late speaker of the House Sam Rayburn termed him “right on all the big things, wrong on most of the little ones.” The biggest was his decision to drop The Bomb. He got it right.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books whose most recent is “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and Senior Lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He is also a twice-monthly columnist for Gannett: curtsmith@acc.net