Handy sanitizing stations are available at several spots in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — RTS riders helped local community leaders and business owners kick off a new project to provide sanitation stations at five locations in downtown Rochester.

The stations have hand sanitizer dispensers for the public to access while walking along East Main Street or passing the RTS Transit Center on either the North Clinton Avenue or St. Paul Street side.

“We thought this was a perfect way to help people going to work or heading home to have an opportunity to sanitize themselves and protect their circle,” said Shawn Dunwoody, community artist and co-founder of Hinge Neighbors at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday.

Dunwoody conceptualized the stations and re-used stanchions from the city’s defunct bike rental program. Dunwoody asked the owners of Iron Smoke Distillery and Rochester Midland Corp. to donate hand sanitizer the two companies produced during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We were happy to provide hand sanitizer for this project. Since March, we have been committed to donating to frontline workers such as firefighters, health care aides and food pantry volunteers. This is an extension of that effort to keep RTS riders and people downtown safe as well,” said Kathy Lindahl, co-CEO of Rochester Midland Corp.

In addition to donating cases of hand sanitizer for the dispensers, Iron Smoke Distillery and Rochester Midland provided 300 individual bottles that riders could take home.

Besides the two sanitation stations at the RTS Transit Center, there are stations located at the Caribbean Groceries Store at 521 E. Main St., Sibley Square, 250 E. Main St., and at Parcel 5 near Tower 280.