ALBANY — SUNY colleges operate under one administrative system, but they all have different opening dates this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The start of college on the 64 SUNY campuses range from Monday, Aug. 17, to as late as the weekend of Sept. 5-6.

Three of the four university centers — Albany, Binghamton and Stony Brook — will start classes Monday, Aug. 31, while Buffalo will start the following week.

Many of the smaller comprehensive SUNY colleges are also starting either one of those two weeks.

SUNY officials said they left it up to the campuses to decide when to open based on when they felt they could make the campuses safe for students and staff.

Many campuses are allowing students to arrive earlier, particularly if they have to quarantine for 14 days if they come from one of the 34 states on the quarantine list.

SUNY estimates the quarantine order will affect about 6,000 to 7,000 students, which makes up a small percentage of the roughly 80,000 students who live in SUNY campuses.

Keeping SUNY campuses safe

All the SUNY colleges, as well as private colleges, have a list of state Department of Health protocols they need to follow in order to reopen, and the health officials have to review each plan.

But SUNY has its own blanket policies for all campuses to follow after the colleges were closed in March as the pandemic spread through the state.

SUNY's officer in charge Robert Megna said the system decided early on that it would work with each campus, but not institute sweeping orders for all the campuses, pointing out the differences among them.

Each campus has posted its plans online.

"To say to them, they should have all the same standards, no," Megna said

"What we said to them is look, here are the state Department of Health guidelines, which we helped work on. We think these are a minimum set of standards, and you need to put together your plans around that. We will help you do that."

Unions raise concerns of college reopening

United University Professional, the union that represents SUNY staff and faculty, said the system should have more stringent policies, such as requiring the testing of all students before they return to campus this month.

Health department regulations require regular COVID-19 screening of students and staff, but not testing.

"Our concern is that New York has not committed itself to testing protocol that we believe is necessary to ensure the safety of the entire communities in which we live and work," UUP president Frederick Kowal said.

"And short of that, I think what happens is that institutions will be behind the curve and without a doubt, when students return, there will be individuals carrying the virus, and immediately that virus will begin to spread and campuses and local communities will have to struggle to catch up through contact tracing so that the infection spread can be stopped."

Steps SUNY will take if COVID hits

Those who might have coronavirus and then test positive for COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, they must be sent to their residence or to the designated quarantine or isolation location in or near campus, according to state guidelines.

Megna said safety is SUNY's top priority, and each campus will adjust its plans as the semester progresses.

Campuses are limiting the number of students in dorms and classes, and many programs will remain exclusively online, rather than in-person classes.

Health department guidelines require the wearing of masks when anyone is within six feet of others who do not live in the same residence, and colleges need to bolster cleaning efforts.

"There are a lot of risk factors, and there is a lot of uncertainty," Megna said. "I think the one thing we have going for us is infection rates in New York are pretty good."

He added, "And so I think we are doing everything we can on the safety side, as long as we can keep students instructed on best practices. I think we’ll feel comfortable."