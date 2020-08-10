The TV personality and and her husband and dog are safe

Television personality Rachael Ray's home was engulfed by a raging fire Sunday night, causing extensive harm to the southern Adirondack house where she had filmed her show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for Ray released a statement late Sunday confirming the celebrity chef and talk-show host was safe, as were her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella.

"The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent," Ray's representative Charlie Dougiello told USA TODAY in a statement.

A dispatcher for the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that emergency personnel had responded to a fire on the street where public records show Ray owns property in Lake Luzerne, a small town near where Ray had grown up.

By Monday, state fire investigators were on the scene assessing the situation and the potential cause.

William McGovern, chief of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Service's fire investigation branch, said it will likely be a week or two before the state issues a final determination on the cause.

McGovern said he did not have an immediate estimate of the cost of the damage, but confirmed there was extensive harm done to the roof assembly, where the fire is believed to have started.

There is extensive fire damage to the second floor, but the first floor and the kitchen appear to be in good shape, firefighters said.

“We will treat this case as we would any fire," McGovern said at a news conference Monday. "There’s a methodical process that we have to go through to examine the scene, interview witnesses and figure out where the fire started, and then we can look at potential causes.”

Photos from the scene showed flames fully engulfing the home, shooting through the roof and lighting up the night sky.

Ray was born in nearby Glens Falls and graduated from Lake George High School. She was known to spend recent summers in Lake Luzerne, which is at the southern base of the Adirondack Park.

The home is located about an hour north of Albany.

In April, Ray began filming episodes of the “Rachael Ray Show” in the kitchen of the home as many shows switched to remote filming because of the pandemic.

"There ain't a lot of hair and make-up going on here, so it's a different kind of intimacy that I think we've established with our viewers and honestly it feels good," Ray told WNYT-TV in Albany on May 1.