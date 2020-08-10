Most of the day will be sunny in the Finger Lakes, but an isolated shower is possible

Just another humid Monday — and for those who don’t like the high heat and humidity, they may be wishing it was Sunday, which was a fun day for many.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s and the humidity will be very high. Most of the day will be filled with sunny skies but there is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day, but with the passing of a cold front, it will be the last very hot day. Ahead of the approaching cold front, showers and storms are possible on Tuesday but behind the front, the humidity will start to taper off.

On Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. A dry pattern will remain through the middle and end of the week.

The next chance of rain will then be an isolated shower on Saturday.