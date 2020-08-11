Rochester Regional Health recently announced five-star ratings for vaginal delivery at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Unity Hospital from Healthgrades, as well as five-star ratings for C-sections at Newark-Wayne and UMMC.

UMMC has received a five-star rating for vaginal delivery for the last six years, and Newark-Wayne and Unity have received it for two consecutive years. This indicates the hospitals’ clinical outcomes for vaginal delivery and C-sections are statistically significantly better than expected.

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for 2016-18. It found a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not.