A passenger suffered a compound fracture of his leg after the ATV crashed and rolled several times, according to Wayne County sheriff's deputies.

WALWORTH — A Williamson man was injured and taken to the hospital after an ATV crash Sunday.

Zachary Curran, 22, was a passenger on an ATV when the operator, Collin Post, 23, also of Williamson, lost control due to excessive speed while turning on private property, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said.

The driver could not gain control of the ATV, causing it to roll multiple times, deputies said.

Curran was ejected from the ATV while it was rolling, suffering a compound fracture to his lower right leg, deputies said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Ontario Town Ambulance.

The Lincoln Fire Department assisted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.