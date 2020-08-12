Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Gina Carpino, the daughter of Mike and Tina Carpino of Churchville, was named to the spring president's list at SUNY Brockport. She is a 2018 hHurchville-Chili High School graduate.

Hilton

Riley Bevilacqua, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Joseph Laure, of Hilton, graduated in spring 2020 with a Juris Doctor in law from Marquette University in Wisconsin.

Rochester

Kevonna Buchanan and Solange Rodrigues, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Jessica Giannoccaro, Vitaliy Gurman and Monefay Hosang, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.