Fairport

Anna Braun, of Fairport, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental sustainability and international development studies, and a minor in Spanish, from SUNY Oneonta.

Erik Morrow, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

David Munechika, of Fairport, received a Stamps Scholarship to study computer science this fall at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Kaleigh Vita, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 QPA.

Honeoye Falls

Michael Crosby, of Honeoye Falls, graduated in May 2020 with a Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin — Madison.

Pittsford

Asia Allen, Tatum Amato, Caroline Bell, Alexandrea Best and Connor Short, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 QPA.

Natalie Hammer, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 honor roll at the University of Kansas.

Simon Ribas, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Becca Vaules, of Pittsford, was named to the winter dean’s list ending in April 2020 at Bates College in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Vaules majors in French and Francophone studies, with minors in education and religious studies.

Jenna Windheim, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Sarah Wright, of Pittsford, graduated in July 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the Duquesne University School of Nursing in Pittsford.

Rochester

George Cunningham, Jay Jenkins, James Keegan, Cherrish Warnick and Marlina Worden, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Maddilyn Mulcahy, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Stephanie Riley and Carolyn Thaney, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 QPA.

West Henrietta

Kelly Fitzpatrick, of West Henrietta, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles, cum laude, from SUNY Oneonta.

Gavin Maguda and Caylin Schwartz, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.