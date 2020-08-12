Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Jacob Bender, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Natalie Costanza, of Penfield, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music industry and mass communications, magna cum laude, and a minor in audio arts production from SUNY Oneonta.

Jack Fahy, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin — Madison.

Rochester

Nolan Bell, Miranda Marte Velez, William Schepp and Zachary Fox, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Marie DeFord, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in human ecology, cum laude, from SUNY Oneonta.

Jamal Martin and Mary Olyer, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Webster

Lydia Capicotto, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 QPA.

Jessica Hewlett, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Chelsea Muller, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Peter Shur, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, investment and banking from the University of Wisconsin — Madison.