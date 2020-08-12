With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement about school openings, there still stands the question about what exactly schools will do to not only open up safely, but also to remain open throughout the entire school year. For many schools, businesses and municipalities throughout the state, technology plays a key role in making this happen.

Kristyn Foskett, of Fairport, a senior office business technology representative, is bringing new technology to Rochester that is leading the way for safe reopenings across the state.

As manager for the Rochester office of Copier Fax Business Technologies, Foskett is overseeing the launch of thermal facial recognition cameras and touchless check-in technology. The Documentelligence thermal facial recognition camera is a single-screen temperature and facial recognition display that can provide an instant temperature check, mask detection and facial recognition for contact tracing and visitor registration.

Students, staff and visitors can check in with a touchless receptionist that includes instructions, waivers and notifications between the visitor and the person waiting in the building.

Several schools throughout the state are bringing this technology to their doors as a way of quickly and appropriately monitoring the health and safety of students, staff and facility.

If necessary, a camera can instantly notify an administrator if there is an elevated temperature, a mask violation or any other monitoring features set up by the school to process their guests. The device lights up and sounds an alarm when someone is in violation. A green light means the person is clear to enter.