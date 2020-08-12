We are now 20 weeks into the pandemic experience.

It’s hard to remember what life was like before COVID-19. At the end of February, Children’s Services Librarian Mary Ferris and I flew to Nashville, Tennessee, for a Public Library Association conference, which was attended by hundreds of librarians from around the country. I can’t recall anyone talking about the virus. There was no mention of libraries closing, furloughing employees, virtual programs or curbside service. Three weeks later, on March 18, Wood Library closed to the public to support the community’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Throughout our temporary closure, staff worked from home to ensure free access to essential digital services. With the community’s support, we were able to invest in and expand our digital collection. During the months of April, May and June, library patrons downloaded 10,033 e-books, an increase of 32% from the same period in 2019. We also introduced a digital library card which allowed 201 new patrons to borrow library materials.

The librarians have been producing all sorts of thoughtful, light-hearted virtual content that has been enjoyed by hundreds of patrons. We purchased new digital tools to continue offering the quality programs people have come to expect from Wood Library. Storytimes, teen game nights, a gardening series, movie nights, history talks, computer classes, craft and exercise classes, and book discussions — our usual in-person programs are now virtual and the librarians haven’t skipped a beat.

During the closure, we kept the library Wi-Fi on to help people stay connected. This was especially helpful to people who, because of the loss of a job, were forced to discontinue internet service at home. We also extended borrowing periods and forgave late fees, knowing that while this may negatively impact the library budget, it felt like the right thing to do under the circumstances.

In late June, we brought back staff who had been furloughed and initiated curbside pickup service. In total, 466 curbside appointments have been fulfilled. Finally, on July 13, we reopened the library and are now welcoming people back into our building at 134 N Main St, Canandaigua!

While we still offer curbside pickup service for folks who don’t want to venture inside, we are making adjustments every day to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and patrons, considering new ways to reach people who cannot visit the library, and fulfilling the library’s mission.

During difficult times, people look to trusted organizations for support as they seek restorative experiences and services to help them navigate everyday life. Wood Library remains committed to supporting everyone in our community. Together, we will persevere and come out of this experience stronger than ever.

For the latest library news, visit woodlibrary.org.

Jenny Goodemote is executive director of Wood Library in Canandaigua.