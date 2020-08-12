It has been weeks since the American public became aware of Russian bounties placed on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan. The intelligence community knew about this threat to American lives months earlier, and POTUS staff either shared this information with him or chose not to at that time.

Regardless, as the “leader” of this country, the buck stops with POTUS.

Much time has passed, multiple calls between Putin and POTUS have taken place. We are told that not once has POTUS challenged Putin on the atrocity of these bounties. It appears still that POTUS has a higher regard and respect for the dictator from Russia than he has for our own countrymen.

His claim to be the best at everything falls far short when it comes to protecting American service men and women. Shame.

Steve Aman

Arcadia