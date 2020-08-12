Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement investigators were called on Aug. 10 to assist Greece Animal Control officers when two dogs were discovered in a hot car at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The owner of the adult female mixed-breed and puppy was issued a ticket after having left the dogs in the car for over two hours.

Despite the driver’s window being completely down and both rear windows halfway down, the interior temperature of the car was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Both dogs were noticeably lethargic and panting heavily, and the puppy was unresponsive.

Unable to locate the owner, Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement left a notice to comply for the owner, removed the dogs from the vehicle for their well-being and brought them back to the shelter, where they were examined by Lollypop Farm veterinary staff.

“Unfortunately, there is a belief out there that things like parking in the shade and rolling down the windows can help keep the car cool even when it’s hot out,” Lollypop Farm investigator Laura Thompson said. “But these things do very little to keep a car cool. It can be very dangerous and even fatal for dogs who can be especially susceptible to heat stroke.”

By the time the dogs arrived at Lollypop Farm, their temperatures were found to be within normal range, although still very warm to the touch. The owner was issued a ticket and the dogs were returned back into their custody in good health.

“This story could have ended very differently,” Thompson said. “It’s our hope that this close call serves as a reminder to pet owners that hot cars are dangerous for pets. Your best option is always to leave your pet safe at home whenever possible.”

Visit lollypop.org/toohotforspot to learn more about the dangers of hot cars and sign a pledge to never leave a pet in a hot car.