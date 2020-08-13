Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

John Broyles, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elmira College.

Johanna Gefell, of Farmington, and Brennan Saur, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Chris Parsons, of Victor, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public relations, summa cum laude, and a minor in marketing from Syracuse University.

Aj Tillotson, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 honor roll at the University of Kansas.