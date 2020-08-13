The towns of Canandaigua and Farmington are partnering with the Genesee Transportation Council and Ontario County to initiate the state Routes 332 and 96 sub-area study within these municipalities.

The purpose is to identify and evaluate opportunities to preserve and enhance the highway corridors. The study’s project team needs residents’ help in creating an infrastructure network that promotes all modes of transportation and enhances safety.

Two events that will collect information on how the study area is used, what improvements are needed and how they might best be implemented.

The first is a 1 1/2-mile walking tour of the area to discuss opportunities for future development and public realm improvements at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. The hourlong tour will start at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s open-air patio at the southwest corner of state Routes 332 and 96. Attendees need to bring a mask, water, comfortable walking shoes and ideas.

The second event is an outdoor meeting on Sept. 1. Attendees can stop by the Auburn Trail at the Cobblestone Arts Center trailhead and the lower parking lot at Mertensia Park between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to learn about the project and share ideas. Project team members will be on-site to answer questions.

In the event of rain, an informational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Highway Department, 985 Hook Road. This meeting will be held in the truck parking area inside the building and seating will be socially distanced. Face masks will be required.