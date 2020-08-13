The Mobile Mammography Center will be parked at the annual Hope Walk from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Yates Community Center, 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

The bus is equipped to screen walk-ins and uninsured patients. Women can call 585-922-7465 or visit pink.rochesterregional.org to make an appointment.

Screens take place every 15 minutes, or four women per hour. If a lift is needed, screenings take 30 minutes. Women must be ages 40 and older, and not exhibiting symptoms of breast-related problems.