The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Margaret Beverly, 63, died at Strong Memorial Hospital after a crash Tuesday on Penfield Road.

She was taken to the hospital after she had to be cut out of her car.

The driver of the other vehicle complained of back pain at the time of the crash and was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

No charges have been filed.