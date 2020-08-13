The Republican congressman's opponent picks up state AFL-CIO endorsement

GENEVA — Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is making his bid for re-election felt in Geneva.

Saying that he trusts the judgment of the voters of the 23rd Congressional District, Reed on Monday opened his Geneva campaign office. The district includes a portion of Ontario County.

“I trust the judgment of the voters to decide who their voice will be,” Reed said. “We care about what people have to say. I have stood in front of the people of the Finger Lakes time and time again in countless town hall meetings and visits to learn from them because that is how you represent people.”

Safely reopening the upstate economy remains Reed’s immediate focus. Reed cited his efforts to help expand local personal protective equipment availability and COVID-19 testing as well as listening to local school officials, business owners, hospitals, farmers, and many other groups on regular calls as examples of his accessibility during the crisis.

The opening was attended by various officials, including state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua; State Assembly candidate Jeff Gallahan, who is Manchester town supervisor; Geneva City Councilor Bill Pealer; Yates County Republican Party Chairman Jack Prendergast; Ontario County Republican Party Chairwoman Trish Turner; and Geneva City Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz.

Mitrano endorsement

Reed’s opponent in the race, Tracy Mitrano, of Penn Yan, has been endorsed by the New York State AFL-CIO.

The union, which represents 2.5 million working people across the state, released its candidate endorsements late last week.

“Now more than ever, as COVID-19 leaves a trail of destruction through the health and economic security of working people, we need elected officials who will stand up and fight for workers both now and in the months and years ahead,” said state federation president Mario Cilento in a prepared statement.

Mitrano, a Democrat, ran against Reed in 2018.

Judge candidate

Julie Cianca, a practicing attorney who serves as special assistant public defender/supervisor at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, is planning to run for state Supreme Court justice in the 7th Judicial District.

The eight-county district includes Ontario, Wayne, Monroe, Livingston, Yates, Steuben, Seneca and Cayuga counties.

A Rush, Monroe County, native, Cianca earned the Jeffrey Jacobs Award for Excellence in Trial Advocacy in 2017. She is one of seven candidates and the only female in the race.

“Today, more than ever before, our region needs qualified arbiters of justice who reflect and understand the values of all the people who live and work in our communities,” Cianca said in a prepared statement. “My experience qualifies me to serve the people of the eight counties in this district.”

Editor's Note

Political Roundup, a clearinghouse of announcements and developments in local politics, runs on Fridays in the Daily Messenger. To submit an item for consideration, email senior reporter Julie Sherwood at jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com.