Next week may bring cooler-than-normal temperatures to the Finger Lakes region

More summer sunshine and warmth is headed to the Finger Lakes region to start off the weekend.

A few showers and some thunder will try to develop Sunday into Monday, but the models are not in great agreement on the timing of the rain for the weekend.

Trends are showing a few days of below-normal temperatures next week, however, with highs in the 70s and overnight temperatures falling well into the 50s.