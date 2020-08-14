Next up at the lakefront hotel: Rose Tavern, which is set to open to the public Sept. 8

CANANDAIGUA — A little over a week after members of the Sands family and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Lake House on Canandaigua is now officially open.

The hotel, designed by New York-based firm Studio Tack in collaboration with the family-owned design house The Brooklyn Home Company, is at the site of the former Inn on the Lake hotel on Canandaigua Lake.

The property offers room availability to guests in its Main House with dining accommodations at the reimagined Sand Bar, which opened in July.

Additional spaces at the hotel will open this fall, including more guest rooms in the North and South Cottages, restaurant Rose Tavern, the Event Barn and The Lake House Spa by Soveral. The hotel will also offer a pool and hot tub, gym and yoga room, library, meeting rooms and a newly constructed 40-slip boat dock.

“Having grown up with Canandaigua Lake as my backyard, it is an honor to extend my home to our guests with The Lake House on Canandaigua,” said co-developer Bill Caleo, a founder of The Brooklyn Home Company, in a prepared statement. “Canandaigua means ‘the chosen place,’ and we have selected the location I believe is the most beautiful in the world to open our hotel. We aim to revitalize travel to the Finger Lakes with this project, which will bring unprecedented quality and experiences to the area.”

The Lake House on Canandaigua was designed for 70 percent of the 125 rooms to have views of Canandaigua Lake. Accommodations offered at the hotel include king and double queen rooms in each of the three buildings.

The 109,745-square-foot events campus can serve small happenings for 50 people, weddings for 250 guests, or 500-person conferences (though New York state guidelines currently limit gatherings to 50 people).

Rose Tavern will officially open to hotel guests Sept. 1 and the general public on Sept. 8. Rochester native Scott Riesenberger will serve as executive chef.