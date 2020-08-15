The Inquiring Taxpayer mailed the letter on May 24, 2019: “Dear Attorney General James.”

Letitia James is the first African American New York State Attorney General. She was the first person to win public office in NYS on the Working Families line. As a member of the NYC City Council, she represented the poorest Brooklyn neighborhoods. She was subsequently elected as the public advocate for the city, essentially an elected watchdog on behalf of the citizens. In 2005, Ms. James joined the Democrat party. Not a bad career move in New York. Even the great Secretariat would not win a statewide race as a Republican in the Empire State.

My letter began: “The NYS Office of Community Renewal is using a sizable portion of its Community Development Block Grant funds as a slush fund for gratuitous economic development projects.”

From her predecessor as Attorney General, Letitia James inherited a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation. Last November, a settlement required that the Foundation pay $2 million to an assortment of nonprofit agencies. Attorney General James said that “the president will be subject to ongoing supervision by my office.”

My letter continued: “CDBG money derives from the anti-poverty federal Housing and Urban Development Agency, and is clearly intended to help the most vulnerable of our citizens.”

In February, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for implementing a policy that prevented New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in the Trusted Traveler Programs. She declared: “New Yorkers will not be held hostage by an administration intent on restraining the sovereign rights of states …”

My letter continued: “The CDBG program was established by Congress in 1974 to address ‘critical social, economic and environmental problems facing … urban communities … While poverty and homelessness continue to plague tens of thousands of New Yorkers, the Office of Community Renewal allies with grant writers and municipal leaders to brazenly mistarget HUD monies.”

Last week, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit calling for the dissolution of the National Rifle Association. In an interview two years ago she denounced the NRA as a “terrorist organization.”

It has now been well over a year since I mailed my letter to the Attorney General. Her office has not replied. Then again, I mailed three letters to HUD before finally receiving a reply. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs, Stanley Gimont, to his credit, referred to a specific grant sponsored by Canandaigua City Council and explained how the Office of Community Renewal’s guidelines are written so as to permit said grant. Not so much to his credit, or perhaps to the discredit of my writing clarity, Mr. Gimont seemed not to understand that I was questioning these very guidelines, guidelines that are, in my opinion, a betrayal of the original HUD mission statement.

Perhaps the people at HUD and other social justice advocates do not truly believe in the efficacy of their programs. And they may be rightly inclined. But unless and until they own up to that belief, every dollar of public money dispensed by HUD should be directed solely to the “critical social, economic and environmental problems facing … urban communities.” Emphasis on “critical.” Critical as in homelessness, hunger and disease.

The dodge of hiring “low to moderate income” individuals who are neither impoverished nor ill-housed is just that, a dodge. Giving HUD money to the well-fed, whatever guidelines are manufactured to allow it, is unconscionable when so many are not well-fed. Job creation is good, but not all job creation is in service to solving “critical social and economic problems.” Some “job creation” is simply what businesses do in order to make profits.

I believe that a younger Letitia James, the City Council member who represented the poverty-stricken neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights, would have challenged the NYS Office of Community Renewal upon being alerted to what is occurring.

Of course, Attorney General James may never have read my letter. It may well have been discarded by a staff member who deemed it unworthy of further attention. Why gun for a little understood bureaucratic program wrapped in the respectable red tape of professional grant writers and white-collar political appointees when one can gun for Donald Trump and the NRA? Gannett News does not write headlines about the NYS Office of Community Renewal.

And after all, local governing bodies across the state have sponsored CDBG grants for years. It’s just responsible elected representatives getting what’s available for local businesses. Hardly anyone’s complaining or even cares that the money comes from HUD. No protests. No T-shirts. An insignificant letter in the circular file.

Sure, we all see degrees of social injustice throughout our country. But we citizens in Canandaigua and many other communities are happy to believe: Not here. Not us. Not this. We’re just following the guidelines.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.