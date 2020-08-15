Canandaigua tech company makes Inc. magazine's Top 5000 List

Red Argyle, a Canandaigua-based information management company, revealed Wednesday that it made Inc. magazine’s 2020 5000 list, which is a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The tech company was ranked at number 1,767 among 5,000 independent small businesses across the country.

In a release issued by the company, rankings are determined by each company’s percentage revenue growth when comparing to 2016 and 2019. Red Argyle had a three-year revenue growth of 242.35%, according to the list.

“I’m thankful to Red Argyle’s fantastic customers who have allowed us to be a partner not only on projects, but also over the years. As they’ve grown, so have we,” said CEO Garry Polmateer in a statement.

In a phone interview, Polmateer’s reaction to news was straightforward.

“We’re pretty jazzed. It’s been a wild few years.”

Tom Patros, founder and CTO for the company, echoed Polmateer’s perspective, stating, “if we were 4,990 that would still be pretty awesome. To be in the upper half of the list was still like, wow.”

“We’re super proud to land where we are on the list.”

Now having doubled in size in 2018 and almost repeating that in 2019, according to Polmateer, their vision for the future of the company is to keep growing, even if it comes with a few pains.

“I think a lot of it is the classic you’re managing your team now,” Patros said, describing how original members of the company now could have between three and six people working under them. This meant a significant shift, from working on projects directly to more managerial roles. While this change meant a significant “flexibility shift,” according to Patros, his team was “willing and excited” for the new opportunities.

“We’re finding jobs at Red Argyle that we never thought we would need,” he said. “It’s not super out of the ordinary, but I never thought we’d need more than one person running HR,” Patros said, adding that the company may soon be hiring a second and third member to help the growing business.

Currently, Red Argyle has 33 staff members as of next Monday, according to Patros, although that number is expected to grow, with Patros hoping for 45 to 50 new employees by the end of 2020.

“The pacing of demand seems consistent with hitting that number. It’s really across the board,” Patros said, referring to how much of the growth could happen in traditional places necessary for a growing business, from sales to finance and information technology.

And the expansion also involves an increase in physical infrastructure, according to Polmateer.

While initial plans for a scaled-up headquarters in Canandaigua have had to change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s office in Glenville has expanded, with 40% more square footage and access to an apartment for out of town staff and clients.

“It worked well for out-of-towners,” Polmateer said, viewing it as a better workaround than the previous practice, which involved people staying in hotels while working on a project.

As for the company’s future, both Polmateer and Patros hope to keep growing the business.

“Our vision is to keep growing. We’re working with some of the best-known brands in the world,” Polmateer said, describing how Red Argyle “just wants to help our companies succeed.”

As founder, Patros was reflective of how far the company came, and where it’s headed for the future.

“Having started this company 10 years ago as a one man shop with no realization Salesforce would eat our world,” he’s currently “looking forward to what happens in the next three years.”