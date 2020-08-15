A roundup of information from throughout the area

SOUTH BRISTOL — On Friday, demolition crews began to tear down the hotel building at Bristol Harbour Resort.

The owners received a tear-down permit, according to town officials.

Owners Todd and Laura Cook cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for closing the landmark resort, in an announcement posted May 15 on Bristol Harbour’s website. They plan to maintain the property for their personal use, according to the announcement, which came as a shock to residents as well as town and tourism officials.

One month after closing Bristol Harbour, the Cooks withdrew their controversial proposal to build Everwilde Inn & Spa. That development had been planned to be built on vacant land across from Bristol Harbour on Seneca Point Road.

VICTOR

1 hurt, 1 ticketed after crash

One person was injured and another one was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at County Road 41 and Brace Road.

The injured driver was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital for treatment of minor hand injuries and a possible concussion, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

The other driver was ticketed and charged with failure to yield the right of way, deputies said.

Along with deputies, Fishers and Victor firefighters and Victor Farmington Ambulance responded to the crash, which was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The intersection was closed for about an hour.

FINGER LAKES

Child Advocacy Center plans One Too Many 5K

The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes announced community partnerships and runner rewards for the One Too Many NY 5K on Sept. 17-20.

The virtual event allows participants to choose when and where to walk or run 3.1 miles. A portion of the $35 registration fee benefits CACFL. Visit cacfingerlakes.org for information.

Runners who register by Aug. 22 will receive a race T-shirt, bib and rewards from local community partners. These include free wine tastings and wireless earphones. To be eligible for rewards, runners must select CACFL at registration.