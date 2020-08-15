Man who was shot and woman who was stabbed were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police say

CANANDAIGUA — Few details were released Saturday evening about the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting of a man police said was armed with a knife and who advanced on the officer at the scene.

State Police Lt. David Stebbins said Saturday evening that investigators are still interviewing police officers who were involved and witnesses, collecting evidence from the scene and reviewing body camera footage.

“It is still very, very early on in an ongoing investigation,” Stebbins said.

Here’s what is known about the incident.

Canandaigua police responded to multiple 911 calls about a disturbance on Eastern Boulevard, near the old Wegmans plaza, at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

While responding to the area, police received additional information that a man with a knife was chasing a woman, Canandaigua Lt. Nate Lawrence said at a press conference Saturday.

A Canandaigua officer, whom authorities declined to identify, arrived and found a man armed with an edged weapon, Lawrence said.

The officer engaged the male and gave him verbal commands to drop the weapon and to get on the ground, Lawrence said.

The man did not comply and advanced on the officer, Lawrence said, and the officer shot him once. Investigators declined to say where the man was struck.

Witness Thomas Macri corroborated the police account and told Daily Messenger news partner News 10NBC that he saw the man stab a bloodied woman several times outside of a truck not far from Macri's Deli. Macri said that police stepped in and tried to get the man to put down his knife. Instead, the man charged at an officer, who shot him.

Additional Canandaigua officers and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the man, as well as to the woman who police said had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Police also declined to name the man and woman, as well as provide details about the incident beyond what Lawrence shared.

“There’s a lot of people to be interviewed,” Stebbins said.

Both the man who allegedly had the knife and the woman were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawrence said the officer is “shaken up but he’s doing all right.”

State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of Canandaigua police. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the investigation at the scene.

When asked about officer training, Lawrence said an officer shoots if he or she feels there is a threat to the officer or the public.

Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said he appreciates the State Police taking on the investigation and the Canandaigua Police Department for asking that the agency handle it.

“My expectation is we’ll be working together and try to piece everything together to determine what the situation was and how best to proceed from there,” Ritts said.

Members of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, Canandaigua firefighters, Mercy Flight and members from the hospital staff at the Canandaigua Urgent Care/ Thompson Health Center all assisted with medical treatment at the scene.