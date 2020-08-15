Sunday morning will be mainly dry, but afternoon rain is possible

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for a partly to mostly cloudy day, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to reach 85 degrees. Tonight will be milder, with a low of 66 degrees and again, partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday morning will be mainly dry, with some sun then scattered afternoon showers and storms. The high will be 80 degrees. The chance of rain is 50 percent.