Thousands of people gathered at Bullis Park in Macedon for the "Back the Blue Ride and Rally" on Sunday. The ride and rally were organized to show support and appreciation for all New York State law enforcement.

The event from 8:30 a.m. to noon included the national anthem, speakers and ride. Organizers expected around 8,000 people to attend.