A 17-year-old was ticketed with running a red light following a collision at the intersection of Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 50 in Hopewell.

A 17-year-old driver was ticketed with running a red light following a collision at the intersection of Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 50 in Hopewell. According to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies, the 17-year-old from Canandaigua was driving east on Routes 2 and 20 at 9:22 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection. The vehicle headed south through the intersection was stuck. The driver of that vehicle was cleared by EMS at the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken to Thompson Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was ticketed with running a red light and will appear in Hopewell Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.