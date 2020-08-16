Several windows were shattered by gunfire at the studios of WHEC-TV Sunday morning.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Several windows were shattered by gunfire at the studios of WHEC-TV Sunday morning.

Rochester Police say it appears two groups were exchanging gunfire on East Ave around 1:30 a.m. Several bullets hit and shattered windows at WHEC-TV and across the street at Bubble Fusion.

The windows shattered at WHEC were in the lobby area of the building. News10NBC was staffed at the time, and employees dropped to the ground as they heard the gunfire. No one was injured at either location.

“We are most grateful that all of our colleagues are safe and no one at News10NBC was injured. We appreciate the dedication of our team members who continued station operations uninterrupted," said News10NBC's Vice President and General Manager Richard Reingold. We understand that News10NBC was not a target. Our thanks to the Rochester Police Department for its rapid response.”

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.





