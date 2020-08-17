Muhammad Hashmi recently joined Mosaic Health and is seeing patients in Rushville.

Hashmi completed his residency with Aultman Hospital Family Medicine in Ohio. He earned a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science degree from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Dutch Caribbean.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hashmi on board — this has been a long time coming,” said Denise Burgen, chief operating officer. “He completes our medical team in Rushville, and his passion for providing overall wellness and healthy lifestyle education will greatly benefit our patients.”

Call 585-554-4400 to make an appointment.