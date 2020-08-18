A 17-year-old and two 19-year-olds were apprehended after crashing the stolen vehicle, according to police

ROCHESTER — Three people are facing charges following a carjacking.

Rochester police said they responded to a call for a car stolen at gunpoint on Flint Street, near Seward Street, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers spotted the stolen car, they said the driver took off before crashing into apartments on Joseph Avenue.

Three people tried to make a run for it but were caught by the police. A 17-year-old and two 19-year-olds, all from Rochester, are facing charges.

Police said no one was injured.