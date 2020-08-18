Belhurst Castle in Geneva selected Taylor Milner and Christian Mullins as this year’s wedding contest winners.

After receiving over 650 applications, Milner and Mullins were selected as one of three finalists to interview with the Belhurst team. They won a paid ceremony and reception at Belhurst and several vendor services, including hair and makeup by Isabella Spa-Salon, photography from Tellier Studios, DJ services from Q Music Productions, flowers from Sandy’s Floral Gallery and officiant services from This Day Forward.

“Winning the Belhurst Castle Wedding Contest is a dream come true,” the couple said. “A wedding at Belhurst honors the memory of Taylor’s great-grandparents, who had their 50th wedding anniversary at Belhurst. Although they won’t be at our big day physically, they will be there in spirit.”

Milner, a Greece native, met Mullins in 2015 at Western Kentucky University, where they studied physical education. She went on to graduate from the University of Louisville and works as a teacher at Doodle Bugs Children’s Learning Academy. Kentucky native Mullins works as a special education teacher.

“The wedding contest turned out to be so much more than we imagined,” said Carmen Brennan-Bain, events manager. “The response we received was overwhelming in the best possible way. After having the chance to meet Taylor and Christian in person, they touched our hearts instantly, but the best part was watching them receive the news that they had won in the company of their families who traveled to surprise them.”