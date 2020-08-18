Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates, 229 Parrish St., will join Rochester Regional Health on Oct. 1.

Local patients will keep visiting their team of experts and surgeons at the Canandaigua office, but will undergo surgery in the new operating suite at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. This unit includes a patient access center, preadmission evaluation unit, procedure rooms and recovery rooms.

“Partnering with Rochester Regional Health gives us the best opportunity to remain the community-oriented practice we have been for more than 40 years,” said Robert Meyer, managing partner of Canandaigua Orthopaedics. “This will allow us to continue to be a part of the community, remain local and accessible, and continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients.

“We are excited about the transformation going on at Clifton Springs Hospital and we are honored that Rochester Regional has invited us to join them. Together, we will be providing surgical care in one of the most modern surgical facilities in upstate New York, and with more resources to help our patients live healthier and happier lives.”

In addition to the new facilities at Clifton Springs, patients will have access to a broad range of complementary resources offered by RRH, including specialists in physical therapy, occupational therapy, pain management and primary care.

“We’re excited to have Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates joining our team,” said Dustin Riccio, president of Clifton Springs Hospital. “Rochester Regional Health continues to invest in our community, and we are committed to transforming health care in the Finger Lakes region. Everyone should have a comprehensive network of care close to home. We are proud to build that network and have Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates in a significant role.”

Canandaigua Orthopaedics is accepting new patients. Call 585-394-1960 for information.