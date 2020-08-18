The Pomeroy Foundation has been good to the Gates Historical Society.

First, the Society won a grant for its National Register of Historic Places roadside sign. A second grant covered lost income from canceled spring tours that would have gone toward a laptop and museum software PastPerfect.

Now, the Society won a 50% matching grant to cover the additional cost of COVID-19 supplies needed to open the Hinchey Homestead and for maintenance.

The board earmarked all funds raised for this grant to offset the cost of rebuilding the fence, as well as supplies for coping with the pandemic. The Pomeroy Foundation will match $1 for every $2 raised by the Society through Sept. 30, up to $3,000.

Gifts in kind are not eligible for the match. The Pomeroy Foundation requires the donor’s name, city, ZIP code, amount of donation and date of the donation for grant verification.

The Society set a $6,000 goal and has received $1,500 to date. If the Society raises an additional $4,500 by the end of September, it will receive the Pomeroy Foundation maximum match of $3,000 for a total of $9,000.

The cost of COVID-19 supplies for the Hinchey Homestead, which the Society maintains for the town of Gates, is estimated at $1,000 and the balance due on the fence is $10,000. Donations can be mailed to the Gates Historical Society, 634 Hinchey Road, Rochester, New York, 14624.

The Society will hold its annual lawn sale on Aug. 28-29, with funds going toward the grant. Call (585) 455-4450 or email gateshistoricalsociety@gmail.com for information.