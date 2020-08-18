Olivia Newton-John is an English-born, Australian-raised singer, actress, philanthropist, environmentalist and animal advocate and rescuer whose memoir, “Don’t Stop Believin’” (2018), provides readers a gripping, sincere and memorable autobiography of a genuine lady who hasn’t allowed fame to go to her head. Her career includes four Grammys; many Country Music, American Music, Billboard and People’s Choice awards; an Emmy Award; 10 No. 1 hits and over 15 top-10 singles.

Newton-John’s co-starring role with John Travolta in “Grease,” a 1978 movie that catapulted Newton-John into an icon and a superstar, remains the most successful movie musical of all time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have enjoyed watching “Grease” two times on TV, several other times before that. Newton-John explains that “the story hit every nerve, because almost everyone had lived it. The plot revolved around 10 working-class teenagers as they experienced their senior year in high school and were forced to deal with peer pressure, sex, values, love, dancing and the perennial question, ‘What comes next?’ — followed by the heart-stopping and gut-wrenching, ‘Will we ever see each other again?’”

Newton-John, when initially approached to play the role of the naive Sandy, thought she couldn’t play a high school student at age 28, but Travolta, who would play Danny Zuko, convinced her to accept.

Although “Grease” was filmed during a summer heat wave at a school with a malfunctioning air-conditioning system and foul-smelling hallways, it didn’t matter because cast members were having fun. On set, the cast referred to one another by their characters’ names. “To stay in the past, we even sang a lot of ‘50s songs during the breaks. In so many ways, it made me nostalgic for the high school experience I never actually had in my own life when I was going to school in Australia.” And when a week of filming was required to shoot the hand-jive scene, “the popular American rock ‘n’ roll group Sha Na Na took the stage each day, and that infectious music blasted from the speakers. There hadn’t been a big musical scene like this one done for a long time, and you could feel the excitement in the air,” Newton-John said.

She enjoyed filming “Grease.” Living life to its fullest for Newton-John includes having fun in life, being able to laugh as well as cry and maintaining a sense of humor in difficult as well as enjoyable times.

Newton-John has also experienced sadness from her involvement in animal protection and environmental issues. For example, “one of the most tragic pieces we filmed for ‘Human Nature’ was an assignment in Greece, where we examined the plight of circus dancing bears. The sheer horror of it is something I will never be able to push out of my mind. The reasons that these bears lift their feet, or ‘dance,’ is that they’re being tortured. They actually stand on electronic plates and are shocked into moving that way … I couldn’t believe that creatures could be treated in such a cruel and inhumane way. But that was the most important part of the show. We could expose these kinds of injustices against animals and hope that decent human beings would find it outrageous and seek change.”

Another issue Newton-John cares about took her back to Australia to fight for the survival of “some of the tallest, primordial and most treasured trees in the entire world. Some of these trees are more than 500 years old and up to 300 feet high. These trees are not just majestic, sturdy and awe-inspiring, they are also the place many species of local animals and birds call home.” When Newton-John visited one major stretch of forest that had been hacked down, she observed that “instead of being a place of life with a canopy of trees reaching skyward, indigenous plants and an animal habitat, there were just piles of rotting wood leftover from the chopped-down trees.”

Newton-John has tried to protect these forests. She believes “If I close my eyes to the wild silent ruin, then I’m just like everyone else.”

Newton-John’s narrative about her personal journeys with cancer is heartwarming and inspirational. Two years ago, Newton-John revealed she was once again battling breast cancer, which was initially diagnosed in 1992, and a tumor at the base of her spine. I hope she will win this battle. Newton-John and her husband are currently part of a new documentary series, “The Answer to Cancer,” that initially aired on Aug. 4, 2020.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” concludes with Newton-John experiencing serenity at home with her husband, John Easterling, sharing her life with family, friends and companion animals: “I’m sitting in my yard looking at the setting sun right now as a family of humming birds fly low as they dip and weave around our beautiful sage bushes. Their beauty takes my breath away every time I see them. I have a walker (for now) and crutches as I continue my physical therapy with walking and swimming. It makes me see the world from another perspective. I stop now. I experience where I am in the moment — and I don’t rush that moment.”

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.