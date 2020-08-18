The next few days in the Finger Lakes region will see high temperatures in the 70s

Cooler and more comfortable conditions are expected throughout the Finger Lakes region today, with temperatures in the 70s.

Most of the day will feature sun and clouds but a few showers may pop up and a very isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Tonight, into tomorrow, will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday will be sunny with dry conditions.

Expect the weather to stay dry with temperatures in the 70s through Thursday.

On Friday, the humidity returns and temperatures will be back into the 80s.

Rain will return Saturday night into Sunday, with some scattered showers.