Henrietta

Emma Hornak, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Elizabeth Pinchman, of Pittsford, was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year.

Alexa Ralston, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Jack Kaufman, of Rochester, was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year.

Rachel Malek, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.